Ghana forward Jordan Ayew nominated for Crystal Palace February Player of the Month award

Jordan Ayew has been nominated for the Player of the Month at Crystal Palace after another impressive outing in February.

The Ghana international will face competition from Jefferson Lerma, Jean-Phillipe Mateta, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards and Adam Wharton for the top award.

Ayew provided two assists and scored two goals in the month of February as the Eagles got their campaign back on track after a torrid run recently.

Since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, Ayew has been pivotal for Crystal Palace as the push for a better end to the campaign intensifies.

The former Swansea City forward marked his 200th appearance for the London club in style after scoring and providing an assist in the 3-0 thrashing of Burnley on Sunday.

Ayew was the first recipient of the Player of the Month this season after winning it in the month of August.