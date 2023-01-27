Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan places George Weah ahead of Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has picked George Weah ahead of Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest of all-time argument.

According to Gyan, even though Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Ors, Weah faced tougher defenders in his era.

“I have to choose George Weah,” the former Sunderland and Al Ain forward said on TV3 New Day.

“He is the only African who has won the Balon d’Or. And then, in his time, there were a lot of durable defenders. No disrespect to this generation but those times [had better defenders]," he added.

Weah, the President of Liberia, remains the only player from Africa to win the coveted Ballon d'Or.

In a glittering career, Weah played for Paris Saint Germain, AC Milan and Olympique Marseille.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, one of the greatest goal scorers of all-time left Europe for the middle-east to continue his career. He joined Al Nassr in January after leaving Manchester United.