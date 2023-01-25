Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan reveals lowest moment with the Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan has revealed that his time with the Black Stars at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations remains the lowest moment of his career with the national team.

Gyan, who was making his debut at the Nations Cup, suffered massive criticisms after the game against Namibia.

The Black Stars won 1-0 in Accra, but Gyan received the most backlash from fans after wasting several chances.

According to the 37-year-old, that moment also built him into becoming the player he is.

"It was 2008. AFCON, the one Ghana hosted. It was a game against Namibia," he told the Day Show on Tv3.

“Statistically we were ahead. Ghanaians thought we were going to beat them [Namibia] like 20-0. And it was one of those days. I wasn’t lucky. I think I was one of the best players on the field but I wasn’t lucky.

“One opportunity that I got at an acute angle. The goalkeeper fumbled and the ball dropped. The keeper was out and I just hit the ball wide.

“And the following day…eii! That was the first time I experienced criticism. So there were just insulting. It was really bad.”

Gyan spent over a decade with the Black Stars, going on to become the country's all-time top scorer.