Ghana Premier League: Relegation alert for newboys Kotoku Royals after SIXTH straight loss

Debutants Kotoku Royals were handed their sixth consecutive defeat in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, after the 3-0 reverse to Legon Cities at home.

With the team still honouring their home games at Cape Coast Stadium due to the unavailability of their venue, the Akyem Oda-based continue to slide.

Legon Cities skipper Jonah Attuquaye put visitors in the lead after 26 minutes of play.

Kofi Kordzi claimed his first goal in a Legon Cities shirt through a spot-kick to double their advantage.

Alex Aso sealed the win for Maxwell Konadu’s side, moving them into the top half of the table.

Kotoku Royals won Zone III of the Division One League to qualify for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

By Suleman Asante