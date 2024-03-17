Ghana skipper Andre Ayew finds the net for Le Havre in defeat to Clermont Foot

In Sunday's French Ligue 1 clash against Clermont Foot 63 FC, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew found the net for Le Havre, marking his third league goal of the season and his 50th in the league.

Despite his contribution, Le Havre fell to a 2-1 defeat on the road at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday afternoon.

Ayew's goal came on the stroke of half-time, levelling the score at 1-1 after a well-executed play after Muhammad Cham Saracevic had given the hosts the lead after 12 minutes.

However, Clermont Foot re-took the lead just before the break, capitalizing on a penalty kick awarded deep into additional time.

Cham Saracevic converted the spot kick to score his second goal of the match, securing a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Ayew's performance showcased his offensive prowess, but ultimately, it wasn't enough to secure a positive result for his team.

With three goals to his name in the French Ligue 1, Ayew continues to make an impact for Le Havre, demonstrating his importance to the squad.