Ghana sports media heartbroken by news of Yussif Abubakar's demise

Published on: 20 November 2018
The Sports media in Ghana were left heartbroken on Tuesday morning after receiving news of the death of former coach of Premier League champions Aduana Stars, Yussif Abubakar. 

The coach of Ghana's national U-23 team, the Black Meteors passed on at the KNUST Hospital in Kumasi after a short illness.

"Yea, he was sick and we took him to hospital, they gave him treatment and we were directed to come home so he comes for periodical checks,'' Mohammed Mansuru, son of the coach confirmed to Kumasi-based Fox 97.9FM

''His condition worsened this morning and he eventually passed away. He will be buried according to Islamic burial rites this afternoon at 2:00pm."

Abubakar was one of the experienced coaches in the country and has had stints with King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Berekum Chelsea and Aduana.

Some sports journalists in the country could not hold their grief as they took to social media to express their condolences.

 

 

 

