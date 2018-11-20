Ghana sports media heartbroken by news of Yussif Abubakar's demise

The Sports media in Ghana were left heartbroken on Tuesday morning after receiving news of the death of former coach of Premier League champions Aduana Stars, Yussif Abubakar.

The coach of Ghana's national U-23 team, the Black Meteors passed on at the KNUST Hospital in Kumasi after a short illness.

"Yea, he was sick and we took him to hospital, they gave him treatment and we were directed to come home so he comes for periodical checks,'' Mohammed Mansuru, son of the coach confirmed to Kumasi-based Fox 97.9FM

''His condition worsened this morning and he eventually passed away. He will be buried according to Islamic burial rites this afternoon at 2:00pm."

Abubakar was one of the experienced coaches in the country and has had stints with King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Berekum Chelsea and Aduana.

Some sports journalists in the country could not hold their grief as they took to social media to express their condolences.

This is quite hard to make sense out of. Rest well, coach. pic.twitter.com/43qqmKQzBM — Fiifi Anaman (@fiifianaman) November 20, 2018

Last week, he called to confirm to me his appointment as new Ghana U-23 head coach. I scheduled an interview but Abu said "you know Ghana so let me receive my appointment letter first". Then he's dead this morning. Inna lillahi wa inna illaihi raj'uun coach Yusif Abubakar. 😓 pic.twitter.com/lbC7ixy8KJ — Saddick Adams Obama (@SaddickAdams) November 20, 2018

Terrible news coming in about the demise of former Aduana Stars and current Ghana U-23 coach Yusif Abubakar this morning. Rest in peace, sir. pic.twitter.com/GdI4UWFu54 — Prince Narkortu Teye (@TeyePrince) November 20, 2018

Sad to hear the passing of former @AduanaStarsFc coach and now coach of Black Meteors Yusif Abubakar.Allahumma Sabbithu Alal Kaoli Saabit Fagfirlahuu, Warhamhu. Amen! — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) November 20, 2018

We are saddened by the demise of the former head coach of Aduana Stars, Yusif Abubakar. Our deepest condolence to the family through this hard time. May Allah grant him peace #RIP pic.twitter.com/UzxyzjcMZB — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) November 20, 2018

This is just HEARTBREAKING...😢😢😢... R I P Yusuf Abubakar. pic.twitter.com/4y2lnoe7An — LUKMAN EVERGREEN (@LukmanEvergreen) November 20, 2018

Yusif Abubakar was one coach I admired from a distance. Such a gent who was fast growing into an iconic figure among local coaches in Ghana. Journey well, coach pic.twitter.com/MVgUTpnUiX — kwaku ahenkorah (@KwakuAhenkorah3) November 20, 2018