Ghana star Andre Ayew leaves Qatari champions Al Sadd

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has left Qatari champions Al Sadd by mutual consent, the club confirmed on Sunday.

"Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent," the club wrote on their Twitter.

Thank you Andre 🤍🖤

Ayew joined the club as a free agent in 2021, after leaving English Championship side Swansea City.

In his first season, Ayew scored 15 league goals to help Al Sadd win the Qatar Stars League. He was also instrumental in the club winning the Emir Cup.

The former Marseille star leaves Al Sadd having scored 22 goals and three assists in 38 games over one and a half seasons.

As a result of the decision, Ayew is free to join any club. Ghanasoccernet understands he is considering a return to Europe, most likely to France.

Marseille are reportedly interested in reuniting with their former star, who began his career at the Vélodrome.