Ghana star Andre Ayew named Le Havre Player of the Month for February

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been named the Le Havre Player of the Month for February, following his exceptional performances during the period.

This recognition comes after Ayew's impressive displays for the French side, despite a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Ayew scored a stunning acrobatic goal against FC Lorient, which was later selected as the French Ligue 1 best goal of the month.

He then followed up this performance with another impressive display, scoring a brilliant header in the French Cup. Thus ending the month with three goals.

With three goals in 10 appearances across all competitions, Ayew has solidified his position as a fan favourite and proven why he's still one of the top attackers in the league.

His consistent performances have been crucial to Le Havre's success, and fans are eager to see what he'll bring to the table in the coming months.

Ayew will be looking to make the starting lineup again when Le Havre faces Brest on Sunday, March 3. With his current form, he could be a decisive factor in the club's push for success.