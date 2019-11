Ghana international Mukarama Abdulai scored her 23 goal on Saturday as Tyler Junior College won the 2019 NJCAA Gulf South District Championship.

The former Ghana U17 girls captain helped her side to thump Holmes CC 7-1.

Mukarama and Tyler Junior College will compete in the 2019 NJCAA DI Women's Soccer Championship this month.

The tournament will run from 18-23 November at the Orlando Health Stadium.