Ghana star Thomas Partey misses out on Arsenal captaincy role, Odegaard named

Ghana star Thomas Partey was not named Arsenal captain with the Gunners opting for 23-year-old Martin Odegaard.

Partey who throughout is career has exhibited leadership qualities, leading to him being named Ghana deputy captain, was among the nominees for the top position but manager Mikel Arteta believes the Norwegian is best fit for the task.

"We are delighted to announce that Martin Odegaard has been named our new men’s first-team captain," wrote Arsenal.

"The 23-year-old has made a huge impact since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, and has gone on to play 60 times, scoring nine goals.

"Odegaard has experience of wearing the armband, having been Norway captain since March 2021, whom he has won 43 caps for. We wish Martin every success as our captain."

Thomas Partey joined Arseanal in the summer of 2020, but has seen his career blighted with injuries, limiting him to a handful of matches.

He was tipped for the leadership role following the stripping of Pierre Emerick Aubamayeng the captaincy last season.

Partey has been in top form in pre-season.