Ghana striker Majeed Waris focused on Nantes not future

Ghana striker Majeed Waris says he is only focused on making a full and satisfying season with the French Ligue 1 side Nantes and not thinking about his future.

Loaned by FC Porto to FC Nantes with an option to buy, Waris does not care for the moment to continue or not in the Canaries. However, he is aiming for a clear goal with the club in Ligue 1.

At the moment, I'm on loan with Nantes. People are nice, the fans are very nice and I am very happy here. I want to live a very successful season with this club, and achieve something great with them, "said Waris in Get Franch Football News, in remarks relayed by But Football Club.

Indeed, the Ghanaian international wants to mark the spirits in the club of the City of the Dukes, leaving the leaders to lift the purchase option that accompanies his loan or not.

"Even if I'm not here in the future, I will know that I achieved something big," said the player loaned by FC Porto, a club with which he is under contract until June 2022.

"I do not care to score only 4 goals if Nantes is in the top 4 or top 5, it would be great. Because, to achieve something in a team is more special than an individual. That's what I believe. I really want to achieve something big with Nantes. I'm sure I'll score some goals, despite our very difficult start, "said Majeed Waris.

This season, Waris has already played nine games for Nantes, one more than his entire time at FC Porto.