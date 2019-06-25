GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana suffer Thomas Agyepong injury blow in 2019 AFCON opener

Published on: 25 June 2019
Ghana suffer Thomas Agyepong injury blow in 2019 AFCON opener
Ghana Team picture (back row l-r) Thomas Teye Partey, John Boye, Richard Ofori, Nuhu Adams Kasim, Jordan Ayew (front row l-r) Thomas Agyepong, Mubarak Wakaso, Andrew Kyere Yiadom, Lumor Agbenyenu, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals game between Ghana and Benin at Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on 25 June 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ghana were forced to make an early substitution after winger Thomas Agyepong suffered an injury in their opening Group F match against Benin on Tuesday.

Agyepong seems to have suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced in the 35th minute by another debutant in the squad Samuel Owusu.

The Manchester City-owned player will be assessed by the medical team to see if he will be fit for Saturday's match against leaders Cameroon.

Agyepong had his season plagued with injuries as he managed just nine league appearances on loan at Scottish side Hibernian.

The Black Stars drew 2-2 with Benin with ten men after John Boye was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments