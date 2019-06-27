GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong ruled out of Cameroon showdown

Published on: 27 June 2019

Winger Thomas Agyepong has been ruled out of Ghana's crunch tie against Cameroon in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group F game.

The Manchester City-owned player suffered an injury during his country's 2-2 draw against Benin.

The West Africans were forced  to make an early substitution after he picked up the knock on Tuesday.

The Ghana FA has confirmed that Agyepong will not be available for selection against the Indomitable Lions.

"Further medical test reveal that Agyepong will not be available for selection for the Cameroon game." a statement on the FA website read.

Agyepong had his season plagued with injuries as he managed just nine league appearances on loan at Scottish side Hibernian.

The Black Stars drew 2-2 with Benin with ten men after John Boye was sent off for a second yellow card offence

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments