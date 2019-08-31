Ghana youth star Majeed Ashimeru scores first goal for Red Bull Salzburg on full debut

Majeed Ashimeru scored on his first start in a competitive match for Red Bull Salzburg in their 5-1 league win at Wattens on Saturday.

This is his first goal for the club since joining them two years ago from Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC.

He opened the scoring after 12 minutes.

But the 21-year-old had to wait until this season to play for the Austrian champions after loan spells at Austria Lustenau and Worsberger AC.

His four goals and ten assists last season for FC Zurich pushed Red Bull to bring him back and the Ghana youth international a contract extension.