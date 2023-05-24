Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey wins Bulgarian Cup with Ludogorets after win over CSKA 1948

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has won the Bulgarian Cup competition with PFC Ludogorets Razgrad following their victory over CSKA 1948 Sofia in the final on Wednesday.

Ludogorets claimed their third Bulgarian Cup triumph after recording a 3-1 win over CSKA at the National Stadium Vasil Levski in Sofia.

Brazilian forward Caio Vidal Rocha scored the opening goal of the match as early as the 8th minute to put Ludogorets ahead.

Vidal Rocha scored again to double the advantage of the Bulgarian champions two minutes to the interval break.

CSKA pulled one back to reduce the deficit in the 59th minute through forward Ivaylo Chochev.

Ludogorets wrapped up their triumph to lift the Bulgarian Cup after Argentinian forward Mattias Tissera scored the final goal seven minutes from the full-time whistle.

Tekpetey, 25, lasted the entire duration of the match for Ludogorets, contributing to their third cup glory after the 2012 and 2014 triumphs.

Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene was an unused substitute for CSKA.

Ludogorets are chasing a double this season as they currently lead the Bulgarian Parva Liga by one point.

A win on the weekend will see them crowned champions of the league again.