Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo blasts Rangers after joining Bolton Wanderers

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo has lashed out at Rangers after taken a "step down" to join English League One strugglers Bolton Wanderers.

The 24-year-old has joined the one-time Premier League stalwart after struggling to make an impression at the Scottish side.

And the Ghana-born striker has taken a swipe at the club for not given him enough time.

“I think a lot of people forget the size of this club,” Dodoo, who describes himself as a ‘dynamic striker’ told Bolton News. “If you rewind a year and the club is in the Championship, we’re not sat here.

“Bolton are a big club and I don’t see this as any sort of step down.

“I’d rather be somewhere that I can achieve something with people who want to make me achieve, an environment that I benefit from. I feel like I have that here at Bolton.”

The former Leicester City forward been handed a fresh start at Bolton, who are odds-on for relegation and 19 points adrift of safety already in England’s third tier.