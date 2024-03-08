Ghanaian Kobbie Mainoo wins Premier League Goal of the Month award

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo has been awarded the Premier League Goal of the Month honour for February 2024, following his spectacular match-winning strike in the club's thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The talented 18-year-old midfielder showcased his exceptional skills by nutmegging a Wolves player, skillfully manoeuvring his way towards the edge of the box, and unleashing a magnificent curling shot into the bottom-right corner of the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time at Molineux.

This remarkable goal not only secured the win for Manchester United but also marked Mainoo's first goal in the Premier League.

Additionally, it represents the second consecutive month in which a player has received the Budweiser Goal of the Month award for their debut goal in the competition after Manchester City's Oscar Bobb earned the distinction in January.

Manchester United has now won three of the seven Budweiser Goal of the Month awards this season, with Mainoo's achievement complementing Rasmus Hojlund's EA SPORTS Player of the Month recognition.

The young midfielder's impressive performance has solidified his place among the league's top performers.

Mainoo's goal emerged as the standout winner from a shortlist of eight exceptional entries, garnering the most votes from both the public and a panel of experts.

His stunning display of skill and determination has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on fans and pundits alike.

