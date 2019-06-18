Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu set to join Cesena

Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salidu has been linked with a move to Lega Promo side Cesena.

Amidu, 26, is seeking a new challenge elsewhere after ending his loan spell at Arezzo.

The Ghanaian, who is originally owned by Fioretina, will be heading to Cesena in the ongoing transfer window.

Cesena sporting director Romagna Alfio Pelliccioni worked with the Ghanaian during his time at Mantua.

The side see the Ghanaian midfielder as an ideal man to help the side secure qualification to the Serie B side next season.

He has previously played on loan at Catania and Modena.