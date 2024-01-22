Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana scores maiden Serie A goal in Cagliari loss

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana scored his first goal in Italy's top flight on Sunday, helping Cagliari briefly take the lead in their 3-1 defeat to Frosinone.

The 20-year-old's maiden Serie A goal came in the 26th minute when he capitalized on a header from striker Andrea Petagna to fire a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Despite Sulemana's efforts, Cagliari couldn't hold onto their advantage, as Frosinone staged a fierce comeback in the second half to secure all three points. Despite the disappointing result, Sulemana's performance earned him a rating of 7.4, the highest among his teammates. He made five key tackles and completed 23 of his 27 passes, demonstrating his ability to control the pace of the game.

This season, Sulemana has started 10 of Cagliari's 21 league fixtures, solidifying his place in the team's midfield. Although the club sits in 17th place with 18 points, Sulemana's contributions have been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging campaign. His development and growth in Italy's top division are sure to be closely watched by fans and scouts alike.