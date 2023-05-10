Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo reacts after Elfsborg's thrilling away win at Sirius in Sweden

Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Baidoo has shared his excitement after Elfsborg staged a strong final minute comeback to beat IK Sirius in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The attacking midfielder lasted the entire duration as Elfsborg secured a 4-3 win on the road to continue their impressive start to the season.

Elfsborg sit second on the Swedish topflight table after a run of five successive wins in seven games, and are just five points behind leaders Malmo, who have a 100 percent start to the season.

"7/30. Same God," wrote the midfielder on social media after the game.

Baidoo has been instrumental for the Yellow and Blacks since joining them in 2022. He already has a goal and an assist in the new season.

Meanwhile, Elfsborg got off to a great start on Monday night when Svein Aron Gudjohnson opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

But the host responded through Aron Bjarnason before Andre Alan Alsanati gave them the lead on the stroke of half time.

Elfsborg levelled after the break via an own goal from Marcus Mathisen but Sirius restored their lead three minutes later from Melker Jonathan Heier.

Elfsborg scored twice in the final ten minutes after Jack Love and Johan Larsson found the back of the net to steal victory for the visitors.