Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey hails impact of Gerald Asamoah on his career

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey has hailed the influence of Schalke 04 legend Gerald Asamoah on his playing career.

The 21-year-old earned his breakthrough move to Europe on the recommendation of Gerald Asamoah.

The former German international, who also comes from Ghana, advised Schalke 04 to invite Tekpetey for trials after watching the striker dazzle in a tournament in Accra.

Tekpetey immediately convinced and went on to become a first team player at the Royal Blues.

"It was hard to change in the winter, I had never seen snow before, and that cold was incredible," Tekpetey recalled.

For the then 18-year-old football talent, he lived at the Asamoahs. "A great family, Gerald was like a father to me, and he helped me a lot," Tekpetey says.

Tekpetey now plies his trade in the German second-tier with SC Paderborn.