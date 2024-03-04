Ghanaian teenager Caleb Marto Yirenkyi completes move to FC Nordjaelland

FC Nordjaelland have secured the services of promising young Ghanaian footballer Caleb Marto Yirenkyi, who joins the Danish club from Right to Dream Academy.

The 18-year-old attacker has been integrated into the U19 youth setup, where he will continue to develop his skills and gain valuable experience.

Yirenkyi becomes the latest addition to FC Nordjaelland's growing contingent of Ghanaian players, following in the footsteps of midfielder Araphat Mohammed, who recently joined the club.

Other notable Ghanaians to have joined the club through the same route include Kudus Mohammad, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, and Ibrahim Osman.

The talented teenager made his debut for FC Nordjaelland U19 in a thrilling 3-2 victory over AGF on Saturday, marking an impressive start to his career with the club.

With his skill and dedication, Yirenkyi is sure to make a significant impact in the coming seasons.