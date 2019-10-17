Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari named best U-21 player in Slovakia top-flight

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 October 2019
Osman Bukari celebrates his goal in Slovakia

Promising Ghanaian attacker Osman Bukari has been adjudged as the most valuable player youngster in this season's Slovakian top-flight at the end of the first round.

He beat off competition from AS Trenčín teammate and Nigerian Abdul Zubairu to clinch the award. 

The 20-year-old has been in great form contributing immensely to  AS Trenčín impressive run in the first half of the league. 

He featured in all 11 games played by the club scoring one goal and providing four assists.

AS Trenčín are sixth on the standings.

Bukari moved to AS Trenčín from Ghanaian second-tier side Accra Lions on July 2018. 

 

 

