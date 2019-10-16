GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 16 October 2019
Ghanaian winger Terry Osei-Berkoe ruled out for six months after cruciate ligament damage
Terry Osei-Berkoe

Belgian midfielder of Ghanaian descent Terry Osei-Berkoe has been ruled out for six months after sustaining a serious cruciate ligament injury.

The promising attacker tore his cruciate ligament two weeks ago in KSK Lierse Kempenzonen 2-0 win against Deinze in the Belgian First Amateur Division.

On Monday, test were carried out and it has been confirmed that he will need surgery which rules him out of action until next year.

He joined Kempenzonen in July from Clubb Brugge U-21 side.

Osei-Berkoe has a dual Belgian and Ghanaian citizenship.

 

 

