Ghanaian youngster Emile Acquah bags a brace as Southend U-23 thump Fleetwood Town to progress in Premier League Cup

Ghanaian forward Emile Acquah netted a brace in Southend United U-23’s 4-1 victory over Fleetwood Town in the Premier League Cup.

The 19-year old began the hammering with an eight minute header before Fleetwood leveled through Harvey Saunders.

But the lanky attacker scored his brace in the 36th minute after rising high again to head the ball pass the Fleetwood goalkeeper.

Matt Rush put the result beyond the visitors after betting on the strike of half time.

Rush completed the mailing with a fine finish in the 69th minute at the Blues progress to the next stage of the competition.

Southend will next face the winner of the game between Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town.