Ghanaian youngster Gideon Jung explains why he stayed at Hamburg despite demotion

German born Ghanaian footballer Gideon Jung insists he chose to stay at Hamburg despite their relegation because the club has become a family to him.

Gideon Jung is one of the most experienced players at Hamburg and wants to help the club make a quick return to the German Bundesliga.

" I just like HSV a lot, that's not just saying so. I know that I can develop myself as a player and personally and that I would like to take these steps in Hamburg. I want to get involved and help bring the club back to where it belongs," he said.

"Of course, I've been thinking about how to proceed for me. That's perfectly normal, after all, it's about my future. It would not be wise to make such a decision without thinking about what is best for you. The fact that I have long-term ties to HSV has been a clear commitment," he added.

"In any case, a lot happened during that time, which I honestly never expected. I became Bundesliga player and European champion with the German U21 national team. But still I do not see it that way for me in Hamburg was only uphill. There were dents that could come again and again, and from which one has to learn his lessons."