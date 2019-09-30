Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong set sights on Celtic first team place

Young defender Jeremie Frimpong has his confidence boosted after making his first professional appearance for Celtic FC, he eyes a first team place.

The 18-year-old right back was given a start for the Hoops last Wednesday in their League Cup quarterfinals 5-0 mauling of Patrick Thistle.

It was his first start since he joined the Scottish giants from Manchester City in the summer transfer.

After emerging man of the match on his debut, Frimpong is optimistic of cementing the right back position.

“I’m confident I can, definitely, that’s why I play football. I want to be the best right-back, and I’m going to prove that." he said.

“You have to play with confidence if you want to be a footballer. If you want to be the best, you have to play with confidence.

“Obviously don’t be cocky, but you have to go out there and play your game.

“You can’t be nervous in front of these fans. They want you to show what you can do for the team, and hopefully, I can do that.