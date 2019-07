Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed has signed a contract extension with promoted Spanish Liga side Mallorca until June, 2022.

A club statement read: "Iddrisu Baba will continue to be a player of RCD Mallorca until 2022.

"The 23-year-old midfielder from Ghana, who has played 30 official matches with the first team this season, will continue to grow as a player at RCD Mallorca."

Mohammed made 28 league appearances to help Mallorca gain promotion to the Spanish La Liga.