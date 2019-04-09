Ghanaian youth star Isaac Atanga promoted to Nordsjaelland First Team

Youngster Isaac Atanga is set to play First Team football at Danish top-flight side Nordsjaelland after his promotion.

The 18-year-old has been in top form for the youth team and head coach Flemming Steen Pedersen feels he is good enough for top-tier football.

He increases the rank of Ghanaian players in the Nordsjaelland senior team to six after Godsway Donyoh, Ibrahim Sadiq, Abdul Mumin, Kudus Mohammed and Gideon Mensah.

The former Right to Dream Academy player scored nine goals in 14 for the U19 team.