Ghanaians should expect a good performance from us against France- Black Princesses coach

Black Princesses coach Ben Fokuo says fans should expected a good performance from his team in Friday’s friendly against France U20 women’s team.

The game forms part of preparations ahead of the U20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica.

Coach Fokuo is expecting his team to put in a good performance against France in today’s game to be played at the Complexe Sportif a Clairefontaire -en- Yvelines

"Ghanaians should expect a good game from us and the performance will show that the team is ready for Costa Rica," coach Fokuo told ghanafa.org.

"The players know it will be a tough game but we will put in our best and get a good result."

The Black Princesses who are making a record sixth straight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance are paired in Group D alongside the Netherlands, United States of America, and Japan.

Ghana will open its campaign against the United States of America on Thursday, August 11 before taking on Japan on Sunday, August 14, and the Netherlands on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, respectively.