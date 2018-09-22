GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana’s Emmanuel Boateng set to miss Hapoel Tel Aviv clash against Ironi Kiryat Shmona due to paper works

Published on: 22 September 2018
Newly-signed Hapoel Tel Aviv midfielder Emmanuel Boateng will miss their Saturday's clash against Ironi Kiryat Shmona due to

The gifted midfielder signed a four-year renewable contract for his new club and is expected to play a pivotal role in their quest to win the league title this season.

He started training with the side just a day after completing the deal but will not feature in their today's match against Ironi Kiryat Shmona due to paper works, but will be in a position to make the squad for the tough away duel against Meccabi Tel Aviv on 1st October.

Hapoel Tel Aviv sit 6th on the log with 4 points after 3 games.

