Ghana’s Isaac Cofie keen to remain at Sporting Gijon

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie is eager to remain at Spanish Segunda Division side Sporting Gijom despite being linked with a move away from the club.

Cofie gave a decent account of himself in his debut season with Spanish second-tier side Sporting Gijon.

The 27-year-old midfielder is reported to have been a transfer target for Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia.

The Ghanaian exit report was fuelled following the purchase of experienced midfielder Javi Fuego.

The former Genoa man has however given a nod to continue his career at El El Molinón.

"This season has come to an end with a lot of ups and downs and we are disappointed that we did not reach our goal, but we are grateful and we appreciate the support of our fans throughout the season, now we are going on vacation and we will return with more energy we have ahead! "

He netted one goal in 25 games for the club last term.