Ghana's Normalisation Committee denies holding RFA elections in dramatic "soap opera" as injunction looms

Ghana's Normalisation has been caught in a dramatic web after the interim body denied holding Regional FA elections following a notice of injunction on the polls.

Lawyers for the FA appeared to be oblivious of the election of the 10 regional FA chairmen last Friday.

A third division side Africa XI has dragged the Normalisation Committee to court challenging the disqualification of one of the leading candidate Wilfred Osei Kwaku.

The FA ignored an injunction application and went ahead to organise last week's regional elections.

The move appears to have put the FA in hot waters after lawyer for the lower division side Victor Kwesi Opoku cited the association for contempt.

However, in a dramatic turnaround, lawyer for the FA seemed unaware of the election of regional FA chairmen, forcing the judge to demand for a prove of the polls to be submitted on Thursday for adjudication.

The case has been postponed to 24 October, 2019.

The Normalisation Committee was slapped with the writ of summons and statement of claim by one Moses Dahama seeking among others a true and proper interpretation of the relevant GFA, CAF and FIFA Regulations regarding the disqualification of Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei from contesting the GFA Elections is illegal null and void.

He has also asked the Tema High Court to grant an order of interlocutory injunction against the GFA, its assigns agents and representatives acting on the direction or instructions of the GFA from balloting or carrying out any activities under the roadmap for the 2019 GFA Elections scheduled for 18-25 October 2019 until the full and final determination of the substantive case.

He also want the court to order the reinstatement of Mr Wilfred Osei Kwaku disqualified as a candidate for Election scheduled for 18-25 October.

By this action the GFA NC is stopped from taking any action that will compromise or prejudice the outcome of the application for injunction before the High Court.