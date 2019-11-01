GOC supports Black Meteors with $8,000 ahead of AFCON U-23 tournament 

Ghana's Black Meteors will receive a financial boost from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) as the team prepares for the upcoming Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah in an interview confirmed that his outfit has secured funds from Association of National Olympic Committee for Africa (ANOCA) to help all the disciplines participating in the Olympic Games qualifiers.

GHANAsoccernet.com has learnt the GOC will present $8,000 to the Black Meteors on Monday before the team departs to Egypt for the tournament.

“We have secured money from ANOCA to help all the teams that will be participating in the qualifiers, so is true we going to support the Black Meteors with $8,000”, he told Happy FM.

Ghana is paired with host Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in the tournament.

The team will be eyeing one of the three slots to book qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.