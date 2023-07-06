GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Groundswell of support as clubs confirm participation in Congress

Published on: 06 July 2023
Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku will be present at the Congress

A groundswell of support has emerged as an impressive 98% of Ghana Football Association (GFA) members have officially confirmed their participation in the upcoming 29th GFA Ordinary Congress.

This resounding affirmation demonstrates the unwavering commitment of clubs to attend the Congress, despite efforts from potential election contenders to dissuade their presence.

The Congress, scheduled to take place on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, serves as a pivotal gathering for GFA members.

It provides a platform for football clubs and stakeholders to engage in vital discussions and decision-making processes that shape the future of Ghanaian football.

Despite the attempts to persuade clubs not to attend the Congress, the overwhelming support displayed by members underscores their dedication to actively participate in the democratic process.

This resolute stance highlights the clubs' recognition of the Congress's significance in addressing critical issues and determining the future direction of Ghanaian football.

The confirmed attendance of a substantial majority of GFA members is a testament to the collective determination to uphold transparency, inclusivity, and open dialogue within the football community.

The Congress will facilitate constructive conversations, enabling clubs, officials, and football enthusiasts to collaborate and contribute to the betterment of the sport.

