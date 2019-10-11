'He is a great lad' - Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish praises Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has commended Jordan Ayew following the striker's improved form this season.

The Ghanaian forward spent time on loan at Selhurst Park from Swansea City last season but scored just once in 20 league outings.

This term, however, he has scored three times in six league outings with the Eagles languishing in sixth place after eight matches.

“With Jordan [Ayew], the manager has got to take so much credit because he, and Dougie [Freedman], when everyone else is going ‘oh he didn’t have a great season last season’, they know what they see in training and just because he wasn’t £25m, it doesn’t mean he can’t be worth £25m," Parish was quoted saying as per Football London.

“He is a great character, a great lad, and he loves being at Crystal Palace, he loves it, and you can see that in the way that he plays."

Ayew scored the winner in Palace's 2-1 win at West Ham United just before the international break.