Hearts $20,000 appearance fee charge for J.A Kufuor Cup match, smokescreen to 'run away' from rivals Kotoko

Hearts of Oak pulled out of the J.A Kufour Anniversary Cup match against Asante Kotoko amid fears of being exposed by their sworn rivals by using monetary consideration as a smokescreen, GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicates.

The Phobians disrespected the former Ghanaian leader after pulling the plugs on their involvement over what is turning out to be unsubstantiated claims of monetary consideration.

The club's GHC 100,000 appearance fee charge is just a smokescreen to withdraw from the match in an attempt to save the blushes of the top hierarchy over a potential defeat to the Ghana Premier League record holders, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Hearts are under fire for pulling out of the Cup match in what appears a total disrespect to the former president and makes practical nonsense of the national cohesion hymn.

There are widespread fears a third straight defeat to the Kumasi-based side will spark another wave of anxiety among the club's demanding fans.

On paper, Hearts have a weaker team compared to Kotoko's recently assembled star-studded team, who appear to be in top shape for the high-profile match.

Sensing danger, the Phobians have reacted smartly by demanding a colossal amount of GHC 100,000 as appearance fee in a bid to frustrate the organisers of the event.

The Porcupine Warriors beat Hearts of Oak back-to-back to lift the Double Super title in September and another defeat will further pile pressure on the club's current management.

Hearts of Oak have played friendlies against Ebusua Dwarfs and Dreams FC as well as other lower side without charging nothing close to the figure being demanded, making their claim untenable.

The position of the club gives credence to the suspicion that the club is simply 'running away' from a looming trouble.

The club's top brass have been under mounting pressure since their 4-0 aggregate defeat to Kotoko two months ago.

They are without a substantive coach and pressure mount on American chief executive Mark Noonan.

Ashantigold have stepped in to play the friendly against their regional rivals after the Phobian disrespected former president John Agyekum Kufuor.