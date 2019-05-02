Hearts of Oak found guilty of illegally signing Dominic Eshun; player to revert to Karela United

Hearts of Oak have lost their new recruit Dominic Eshun who has been asked to rejoin Karela United by the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Karela United reported Hearts of Oak to the Player Status Committee of the GFA on the matter.

Reports emanated that Dominic Eshun was still under contract with Karela United until November 2019 but was signed by Hearts last year which became a tussle between the two clubs.

The Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association sat on the case today and have ruled in favor of Karela United.

Dominic Eshun according to the ruling is still a player of Karela United and has been ordered to join the club till his current contract runs out in nine months time.

Eshun who was signed by former Managing Director Mark Noonan based on the recommendation of head coach Kim Grant has not featured in any game for the Phobians.