Hearts of Oak quartet named in Black Stars B XI to face Gambia in 2019 WAFU opener

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has made three changes to his starting XI for their WAFU Cup of Nations title defence against Gambia on Tuesday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has replaced Felix Annan who joined the team late after playing with Kotoko in the CAF Champions League qualifier at Etoile du Sahel.

The Medeama glovesman will be shielded by centre back Issaka Mohammed and Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan.

Moro Ibrahim has retained his position as left back with and Fatawu Mohammed on the right right of defence.

Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Afutu starts in midfield alongside Abdul Latif Anabila with AshantiGold dup James Akaminko, Appiah McCarthy on the flanks.

Joseph Esso and Shafiu Mumuni will lead the attack.

Black Stars B stating XI against Gambia:

Eric Ofori Antwi (GK)-Fatawu Mohammed, Issaka Mohammed,Mohammed Alhassan, Moro Ibrahim-Benjamin Afutu, Abudul Latif Anabila, Appiah McCarthy, James Akaminko - Joseph Esso, Shafiu Mumuni

Substitutes:

Isaac Hagan, Felix Annan, Patrick Yeboah, Habib Mohammed, Justice Blay, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Richard Arthur, Prince Opoku Agyemang, Ali Ouattara.