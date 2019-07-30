Hearts resume training after breaking at the end of NC competition

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak have resumed training after breaking following the end of the NC Special competition.

The Ghanaian giants returned to their training base at Pobiman on Monday as coach Kim Grant seeks to build a winsome team for the upcoming season.

The rainbow club were one of the exciting sides in the GFA NC competition after reaching the semi finals of the Tier I special competition.

The club has parted ways with some of their experienced players including Malik Akowuah to make was for new recruits.

The Accra based club has also improved contracts of two players, Manaf Umar and Michelle Sarpong.

"We resumed training today as Coach Grant and the rest of the technical team seek to put together a winsome side for the upcoming campaign. We will bring you updates from the training ground," the Phobians posted on their official twitter handle.