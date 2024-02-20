'He's been a guiding light' - Jordan Ayew credits Roy Hodgson for his development

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to former manager Roy Hodgson, who recently stepped down from his role due to illness.

Ayew, a key figure under Hodgson's management this season, credited the veteran coach for being a guiding light and playing a significant role in his development both on and off the pitch.

"Roy has been more than a manager to me; he's been a guiding light, helping me develop as a player and as a person," Ayew expressed, visibly moved by Hodgson's departure.

The Black Stars striker, who featured in 21 out of 22 league games under Hodgson, praised the manager's trust and faith in his abilities, acknowledging the profound impact it had on his performance.

"I owe a lot to Roy for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my abilities. His influence on my career is immeasurable, and I'll forever be grateful," Ayew stated with sincerity.

Ayew continued to highlight Hodgson's role as a father figure, emphasizing the manager's significant influence on his career and personal growth. Despite the challenges Hodgson faced due to illness, Ayew expressed hope for his swift recovery.

Hodgson's departure has paved the way for the appointment of Oliver Glasner as Crystal Palace's new manager. Despite the managerial transition, Ayew remains committed to delivering on the pitch.

Ayew's tribute to Hodgson comes on the heels of his stunning goal against Everton in a 1-1 draw, showcasing his value to the team amidst changes in leadership.

With his third goal of the season and involvement in a total of eight goals for Palace in the Premier League, Ayew's contributions continue to be pivotal as the team faces Burnley in the upcoming fixture at Selhurst Park.