I don't have a CAF License A certificate- John Paintsil

Published on: 05 December 2019
John Pantsil of Ghana during the 2013 Orange African Cup of Nations Ghana Press Conference on the 01 February 2013, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Port Elizabeth©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Ghana International and Wa All Stars coach John Paintsil has disclosed that he does not have  a CAF  license A certificate which makes him unqualified for the head coach position.

The Club Licensing Board has directed all the Ghana Premier League clubs to ensure their coaches have attained a CAF License A certificate before they can be allowed to sit on the technical bench.

Paintsil who currently leads the technical team of Wa All Stars says he holds a License C certificate instead.

"I don't have a CAF Licence A certificate, I have done that of South Africa which is equivalent to licence C certificate here in Ghana, he told Kumasi based radio  station Fox FM.

“I have made a request from the Club Licensing board, if they accept fine but if they don't  then one cannot do anything than to wait and acquired the needful certificate before ",he added.

