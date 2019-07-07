I don’t need Richard Doji at Kotoko- Zachariassen

Newly appointed head coach of Asante Kotoko, Kjetil Zachariassen says he will not move in for AshantiGold playmaker Richard Dodji.

Zachariassen was named as head coach to replace Charles Kwabla Akonnor who has been elevated to Technical Director of the club.

According to Zachariassen who left his job at AshantiGold to take over the Asante Kotoko job, he explained that Richard Dodji’s style of play does not fit his system thus he will not request for the player.

“I will not ask the club to sign Richard Dodji at because his style doesn't fit my system”, he told Ashh fm.

Zachariassen is expected to lead the Porcupine Warriors to glory in next season’s CAF Champions League.

He guided AshantiGold to win the Tier 2 Special Competition