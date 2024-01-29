'I had been waiting for that moment' - Le Havre star Andre Ayew excited with stunning brace

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has expressed his joy after scoring a spectacular brace in the French Ligue 1 for Le Havre marking his return to the scorers' sheet after eight years.

The 34-year-old former Olympique de Marseille player scored two crucial goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Lorient, marking his first goals since joining Le Havre as a free agent in late 2023.

Ayew's last appearance in the French Ligue 1 was for Olympique de Marseille before making a move to the English Premier League side Swansea City in June 2015. His return to the French top flight has been met with anticipation, and Ayew did not disappoint, dramatically showcasing his goal-scoring prowess.

Havining climbed off the bench in the 70th minute, Ayew headed home to level the score in the 92nd minute, and in the 94th minute, he delivered a spectacular bicycle kick finish to salvage a point for Le Havre.

Speaking in the post-game press conference, Ayew expressed his pleasure, stating, "It’s pleasing to score again in Ligue 1. I had been waiting for that moment since I came back."

The brace comes on the heels of a disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Cote D'Ivoire, where Ghana crashed out of the group stage without registering a win in three games.

Despite the national team's struggles, Ayew's individual performance in the French league provides a positive turn for the experienced forward.

Le Havre currently sits at the 11th position on the league log with 23 points, and Andre Ayew will be eager to build on his impressive form when they face AS Monaco on Sunday at the Stade Louis II.