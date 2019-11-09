Injured Emmanuel Kumah ruled out of Wisla Krakow league match against Arka Gdynia in Poland

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Kumah is in the treatment room and will miss Wisla Krakow's league match against Arka Gdynia in Poland on Saturday.

The club did not specify the nature of the injury but only disclosed the Ghana youth international will not be available for selection.

Kumah, 19, constantly makes match day squads but lack game time.

He has made just one appearance for the struggling Ekstraklasa side.

Wisla Krakow have lost their last seven league matches and lie 14th on the 16-team table.