Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa arrive for Otumfuor anniversary cup match against Asante Kotoko

Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa touched down in Accra on Thursday evening for the Otumfuor anniversary Cup match against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Abidjan based club honored an invitation from the Porcupine Warriors to celebrate the life patron of the club, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II on his 20th anniversary.

The team will leave Accra for Kumasi for the game scheduled for Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In attendance will be the ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuor Osei Tutu and other special dignitaries.

Asante Kotoko had to play their NC Special Competition game against Aduana on Thursday to make way for the bog clash with Asec Mimosa.

The Reds went to Dormaa to pick a valuable point which ensured they are through to the semi finals of the tournament.

Asec Mimossa were a last minute replacement for Egyptian side Arab Contractors who failed to honor the Ghanaian club's invitation.