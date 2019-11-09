Jeremie Frimpong returns to Celtic squad for Motherwell clash

Defender Jeremie Frimpong has returned to the Celtic squad for Sunday's Scottish Premier League game against Motherwell.

The 18-year old sensation missed Thursday's Europa League game in Italy against Lazio. A game Celtic won 2-1.

Neil Lennon did not register the former Manchester City academy product, rendering him ineligible to play in the competition.

However, Frimpong has made more done enough statement in the SPL with some dazzling performances.

The Dutch born Ghanaian has become a regular for the Hoops, playing three senior games and scoring a goal.

Frimpong will be making the squad for Sunday's game at the Celtic Park.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Elhamed, Bolingoli, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Johnston, Griffiths, Christie, Hayes, Morgan, Elyounoussi, Gordon.