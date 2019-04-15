Jordan Anagblah Cup: Ernest Adiwoh rescues point for Emmanuel FC against Ausbort FC

In-form striker Ernest Adiwoh was on target again as his second half strike salvaged a point for Emmanuel FC against Ausboat FC on matchday two of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup.

Emmanuel FC went into the match with the aim of picking their second three points in the competition after last week’s 3-2 win over New Life FC.

However, their hopes were dented when Ausbort FC fetched the opener in the 21st minute via the spot.

The Teshie-based outfit took charge of the game after recess and got the equalizer through Ernest Adiwoh’s in the 57th minute penalty.

Emmanuel FC coach Richard Kingson pushed more men forward as he went in search of the needed winning goal but Ausbort FC stood to the rest to end the match with a 1-1 scoreline.

Adiwoh is the leading marksman in the competition with three goals in two games.

Emmanuel FC have garnered 4 points from their opening two games.