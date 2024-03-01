Jordan Ayew clinches Crystal Palace Player of the Month for outstanding February performance

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has proven his prowess on the pitch by securing the Crystal Player of the Month award for February, marking his second win of the award this season.

His earlier triumph came in August.

Ayew's exceptional contributions earned him an impressive 54% of the total votes, further solidifying his status as a beloved figure among Crystal Palace supporters.

The talented forward reached a significant milestone in his career during the previous weekend, celebrating his 200th appearance for Crystal Palace in style with a commanding 3-0 victory over Burnley.

Ayew not only showcased his experience but also displayed his goal-scoring abilities, contributing a goal and an assist, bringing his total goal contributions for the season to an impressive 10.

This outstanding performance comes on the heels of Ayew's memorable goal against Everton at Goodison Park, earning him a nomination for the prestigious Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Despite facing stiff competition for the February Player of the Month accolade, Ayew's consistent excellence on the field ultimately made him the standout choice for the award.

The recognition adds to Ayew's growing list of accomplishments, affirming his impact and influence within the Crystal Palace team.