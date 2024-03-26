Jordan Ayew continues goal-scoring streak in national colours as Ghana hold Uganda

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew once again showcased his goal-scoring prowess, finding the back of the net to secure a 2-2 draw for the Black Stars in a thrilling international friendly against Uganda on Tuesday

Despite the draw, Ayew's performance stood out as he continued his dominant form in national colours. The Crystal Palace forward, captaining the team in the absence of his brother Andre Ayew, expertly converted from the spot to put Ghana in the lead for the second time in the game.

Ayew's goal marked his fourth in Ghana's last three matches, underlining his importance to the team's attacking prowess. His recent goal-scoring exploits include two crucial strikes during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he found the net in the final match against Mozambique.

Additionally, he scored the consolation goal in Ghana's recent 2-1 defeat to Nigeria last Friday.

Despite Ayew's heroics, Ghana's struggles persist, as they remain winless in their last seven matches, with their last victory dating back to November 2023. The draw against Uganda extends their winless run, highlighting the challenges facing the team as they strive to regain momentum on the international stage.

As Ghana continues to navigate through a challenging period, Ayew's consistent performance serves as a beacon of hope for the team, offering glimpses of optimism amidst their quest for success in future fixtures.